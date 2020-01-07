Kabir Khan set to make digital debut with The Forgotten Army. Trailer out now

The Forgotten Army will start streaming from January 24.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan who is known for films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan is all set to make his digital debut with a web series based on World War II and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's Indian National Army that fought for India's freedom from the British occupation. The five-episode web series stars Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal along with debutant Sharvari Wagh, Karanvir Malhotra, M.K. Raina, Rohit Chaudhary, and newcomer TJ Bhanu. The trailer of the film was unveiled today. The over 2 min trailer is packed with action and promises to be an interesting watch for the audiences.

The Forgotten Army has got a Republic Day premiere day and will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 24.

Earlier Kabir Khan took to his Instagram to share the looks of Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari from the web series.

Kabir Khan will be revisiting his early days as a filmmaker as this web series is a fictionalized version of his 1999 documentary of the same name. The Forgotten Army will also by Amazon Prime's first original series for the new year 2020.

Meanwhile, Kabir Khan is prepping for the release of his next Bollywood film '83 that stars Ranveer Singh essaying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The film is based on the Indian cricket team's triumph in the 1983 world cup. Ranveer Singh has undergone a special training session to look perfect in his role as a cricketer. The film will hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.

