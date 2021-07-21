Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Judas and the Black Messiah to Sound of Metal, 5 Oscar-nominated movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

What is your favorite season? ‘The Awards’ answered Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek and we all agree in unison. The Academy Awards, popularly known as The Oscars, is a fest in itself that is highly regarded as the pinnacle for cinematic excellence from all over the world. Amazon Prime Video has a plethora of movies, nominated as well as Oscars winners, that are just a click away. So, if you’re in the mood to watch some mind-blowing films, here are 5 movies on Amazon Prime Video that you could definitely watch this coming weekend.

Judas and the Black Messiah

Judas & Black Messiah is a 2021 American biographical drama film, that has received raving reviews for its sharp plotline and electrifying acting. Directed by Shaka King, the film stars Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback and Ashton Sanders. Judas and the Black Messiah was nominated at the 93rd Academy Awards under the Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography and bagged two awards for Best Supporting Actor (Daniel Kaluuya) and Best Original Song (Fight For You). The movie is all set to release on July 25, 2021 and has been included in the prime day special movie lineups.

Sound of Metal

With as many as six nominations (Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay), Sound of Metal won the 2021 Academy Award for Best Sound and Best Film Editing, and rightly so. It is a tragic drama about a drummer who suffers from degenerative hearing and is desperate to find a new meaning in life. Directed and co-written by Darius Marder, the film stars Riz Ahmed, a metal drummer who loses his hearing, alongside Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff, and Mathieu Amalric.

Borat 2 / Borat Subsequent Movie Film

This film is a 2020 mockumentary film directed by Jason Woliner, that stars Sacha Baron Cohen in the lead alongside Maria Bakalova and Dani Popescu and also features acting legend Tom Hanks, who plays himself. The movie sees Borat travel across the world just to make the trip to the USA and have a serious of adventures and misadventures alongside his teenage daughter. We see Borat try his best to see himself and his daughter fit into the American lifestyle and share his thoughts on the pandemic and the presidential elections. With the film receiving positive reviews, the movie went on to earn a nomination for Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2021 Oscars.

One Night in Miami

The story revolves around four icons of sports, music and activism who gather to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history in the year 1964. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeated heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge). The movie was nominated under the categories of Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Song and Best Adapted Screenplay. The riveting movie, directed by Regina King, needs to be on your watchlist for ‘me’ time.

Tenet

Tenet is a 2020 science fiction action-thriller film written and directed by Christopher Nolan. At the 93rd Academy Awards, Nolan's thriller Tenet took home the award for Best Visual Effects and was also nominated for Best Production Design. The movie stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. The film follows a secret agent who learns to manipulate the flow of time to prevent an attack from the future that threatens to annihilate the present world. Knowing just how good Nolan is when it comes to leaving his viewers spellbound, it’s a movie you certainly don’t want to miss.