Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Sobhita send chills down the spine in Ghost Stories latest trailer

Ghost Stories trailer starring Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Sobhita Dhulipala has been released by the makers and will definitely freak you out.

December 13, 2019
The makers of the much-awaited Netflix’s horror anthology Ghost Stories has been released by the makers on Friday the 13th. Including horrific stories from ace filmmakers including Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar, the 2.18-second clip will surely send the shivers down your spine. The mended stories contain actors such as Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Varma and Pavail Gula.

The trailer begins with Johar's story featuring Mrunal and Avinash as a newly married couple. The next in line comes the story by Zoya which has Janhvi playing the role of a nurse named Sameera. The third in line comes Anurag Kashyap’s segment which has Sobhita playing a pregnant lady. Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Karan Johar wrote, “Friday the 13th would be incomplete without some chills, thrills and of course an absolute spook-fest... presenting the trailer of Ghost Stories! Coming 1st Jan! #YourFearsWillFindYou.” Have a look:

Previously, the four directors came together for Lust Stories which also bagged the International Emmy nominations. The new show is all set to hit Netflix on January 1. Announcing the release date, Karan previously shared a clip and wrote, “Last year, we did Lust Stories and we had so much fun...that we decided to go one step further. We ventured into a space that none of us had been in before. So this year, we decided to do Ghost Stories. It’s about things that are not really human…monsters, supernatural.”

