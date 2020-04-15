Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer 'Mrs Serial Killer' to stream on May 1

Mrs Serial Killer, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, is set to debut on Netflix on May 1, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The thriller, which stars Fernandez in the titular role, is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his filmmaker-wife Farah Khan. "See you on the premier on 1st of May for 'Mrs Serial Killer'," Fernandez said in a video with co-star Manoj Bajpayee, which was shared on Netflix India's Instagram account.

The one-line synopsis of the movie reads: "When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent." Bajpayee and Kunder earlier collaborated on 2016 short film, psychological thriller "Kriti". "Mrs Serial Killer" also stars "Uri: The Surgical Strike" actor Mohit Raina.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline assisted the daily wage workers during the coronavirus by providing them funds for getting supplies to 2500 families in Mumbai. She helped those who have been facing the repercussions of the lockdown.

While stuck at home during the lockdown, Jacqueline is maintaining her fitness by doing yoga. She shared a video of her performing Surya Namaskar. "This is 1 surya namaskar, 20 mins you can do 20 and it's a great workout! I do 108. yoga to the rescue!!!,'' she captioned the video.

