International Dog Day 2021: Binge watch titles like Turner & Hooch and Togo with your furry friends

Dogs have always been man’s best friend; from being our furry support systems to being the most intuitive of our emotions, they have always been the better half we all grow to love dearly. To celebrate this International Dog Day on August 26th, and to cherish these four-pawed heartwarmers, here’s some exciting titles to enjoy with your best friend.

With titles like Hooch from Turner & Hooch who might turn your living space upside down but will always find a way to your heart in place or the charming Pongo from 101 Dalmatians who helps his master find his one true love; play fetch with your favorite doggos only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Turner & Hooch

Detective Turner leads an orderly life until he meets Hooch, a rambunctious dog with whom he has to find a killer.

101 Dalmatians

Anita and Roger have to rescue the puppies of their Dalmatians from Cruella De Vil, who wants to make an extravagant fur coat from the puppies.

Up

Carl Fredricksen is about to fly away to the Southern American wilderness. But, he discovers that his biggest nightmare has stowed away on the trip.

Because of Winn-Dixie

A lonely young girl who adopts an orphaned dog she names Winn-Dixie. And, how their bond brings everyone together in a small Florida town.

Super Buddies

The Buddies have found magical rings, giving each of them a unique superpower. With their new powers, they will stop an extra-terrestrial warlord.

Togo

In 1925, a champion dog sled trainer and his lead dog, Togo, journey against the rugged Alaskan tundra to transport an antitoxin serum to a small town.