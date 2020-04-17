Four More Shots Please! season 2: Twitterati is impressed with the friendship saga of the girl-gang. Are you?

Four More Shots Please! season 2: Twitterati is impressed with the friendship saga of the girl-gang

After the success of the first season, the fans of the Amazon Original series, 'Four More Shots Please!' were eagerly waiting for the second of the show to drop online. Well, the show released on April 16 late night and those who had the eye on it stopped everything to watch it amid the coronavirus lockdown. The series starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo, with Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri is directed by Nupur Asthana and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra.

The second season picked-up from the previous season's cliffhanger ending, brought back stories of four unapologetically flawed ladies who live, love, blunder and discover what it really takes to build everlasting friendships in Mumbai. Just like the first season, the second one too gained applauds for its adventures, friendship, rawness, the acting of the stars and the newer mistakes they made in the show. Have a look at how everyone reviewed Four More Shots Please! season 2 online here:

I'm not ready, I'm not fine, I'm not gonna miss this, I'm not complaining...I'm gay #FourMoreShotsPlease pic.twitter.com/NDJusoAKpd — Raylla Chokehold (@RayllaThirst) April 16, 2020

A girlfriend like Umang is all I need tbh #FourMoreShotsPlease pic.twitter.com/wQLfq24ycB — suhani loves marine ✨ (@jenmishistiel) April 16, 2020

Four best friends will cuddle up again and tell the world to sit up and pay a little more attention to what women truly want. #FourMoreShotsPlease #FourMoreShotsPlease2 pic.twitter.com/AOn1cbD5i7 — Megha Kejriwal (@MeghaKejriwal19) April 17, 2020

it’s 5:06 in the morning and not one down, not two down, I watched the whole season🥺❤️🦋💕 @bani_j you nailed it🤍☺️

and oh my god just look at your bridal look, you look so gorgeous 🥺🥺🤍🤍

spoiler alert: umang didn’t marry samara🤫🙊👅🥀

not sad tho🤗🤍#FourMoreShotsPlease pic.twitter.com/vxsyqm9KDp — Jahnavi khattar (@jahhnaviii) April 16, 2020

oop-



she sed ur here becoz of the patriarchy not because u have the brain cells, luv. REEL-EYES. #FourMoreShotsPlease pic.twitter.com/LkQ0hDTSuq — v i c (@koreedas) April 17, 2020

Finished season 2 last night.The girls are smarter and fearless.They’ve shed their respective images from the earlier season and donned new avatars. Breaking patriarchy by showing that marriage and compromise should not be the ultimate goal for any girl #FourMoreShotsPlease pic.twitter.com/wBeaNqD7OK — SaileeDhokale (@RidiculousLeee) April 17, 2020

Season 2 of the much awaited web series #FourMoreShotsPlease⁠ ⁠ focuses on both highs & lows of the complicated lives of Damini,Anjana, Umang & Siddhi



Unlike S1, S2 dives deep into their lives. You feel more empathetic & less judgemental after watching it



Go for it👍🏻

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/i42eNmm9lB — Raghib (@MagicianBoBo) April 17, 2020

Four best friends will cuddle up again and tell the world to sit up and pay a little more attention to what women truly want. #FourMoreShotsPlease pic.twitter.com/PXKMddktY5 — Vishal Verma (@_vishal_22) April 17, 2020

Finally #FourMoreShotsPlease

Season 2 goes sassy irreverence, is equal parts head and heart

Depicts about vicious right-wing fire, freedom of expression and the right to dissent in the current political climate are also touched upon,Siddhi, umang, anjana & damini stays with you✨ pic.twitter.com/onyci3LI91 — Rohit (@rohitify) April 17, 2020

Could definitely use 4 more shots right now at a pub with my girls.

But since that has to wait, I'm waiting to watch @4moreshotspls this Fridayyyyy. 🥳🥳 #WeekendPlans #FourMoreShotsPlease pic.twitter.com/YXzI8hKPuy — Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) April 15, 2020

Watch Four More Shots Please Trailer:

Watch Four More Shots Please 2 Trailer:

