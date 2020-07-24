DilBecharaDay: 5 Reasons why Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi starrer is a must watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJANASANGHI #DilBecharaToday: 5 Reasons why Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi starrer is a must watch

The much-awaited 'Dil Bechara' is all set to hit the screens today at 7.30 pm on Disney+Hotstar. It marks the last film of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away on June 14, 2020. The makers of the film after his shocking demise though that releasing the film on an online platform considering the fact that theaters are closed due to COVID-19 pandemic would be the perfect way to give him a heartfelt tribute. Apart from India, it will be available for all users in the USA, UK and Canada. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film also marks the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi who will be seen playing the role of Kizie Basu opposite Sushant who will play Manny. Dil Bechara is the official adaptation of the popular novel and Hollywood film 'The Fault In Our Stars.' Here's enlisting 5 reasons why this film which happens to be an ode to love should not be missed by you today.

1. Because Sushant Singh Rajput one last time!

Sushant who has worked in films like 'Kai Po Che,' 'Kedarnath,' 'MS Dhoni,' 'Chhichhore,' etc has already impressed everyone with his confident performance, sweet smile, magnetic aura and charming personality. In just a short span of time, the boy who came from the world of Television left everyone amazed. We are sure that 'Dil Bechara' will not be any different and will definitely make you ponder upon the fact that we've definitely lost a star to the sky.

2. Debutant Sanjana Sanghi

For every actor, their debut movie is special, but for Sanjana, the film will be extra special. Although she has been a part of films like Rockstar and Fukrey Returns before, but Dil Bechara will mark her as a full-fledged actress. Looking at the trailer, poster, and posters of the film, the chemistry between the two look beautiful and it seems that she will definitely become a heartthrob of many.

3. A potential storyline

The film is based out of John Green's bestselling novel The Fault In Our Stars and will be a tale of love, hope and loss that will take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions. The story highlights a beautiful relationship between two terminally-ill friends and how they live life to the fullest. Mind you, unlike other love stories that we have seen in the Hindi Cinema, this one's will be an Un-fairy tale.

For the unversed, the title of the book came from Act 1, Scene 2 of Shakespeare's most popular play Julius Caesar, in which the nobleman Cassius says to Brutus: "The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, / But in ourselves, that we are underlings."

4. AR Rahman's beautiful compositions

Songs like the title track Dil Bechara, Taare Gin, Maskhari, Main Tumhara, Khulke Jeene Ka have already released and are topping the charts. Not just the songs represent the psyche of the characters but also represents life. If you haven't listened to them, you should do it right now!

5. What will be Saif Ali Khan's role?

A question that has been in the minds of many. We all know that he has a cameo in the film but how will he give a new dimension is still a mystery which will be revealed only after the release of the film.

Are you excited? So are we!

