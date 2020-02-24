Devi Trailer: Kajol's short film depicts what happens when different women in pain share a room

Devi Trailer: Kajol's short film depicts what happens when different women are kept in a room

From the past few days, there have been quite a rife about Kajol's short film titled Devi that has strong women actors including Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashaswini Dayama apart from Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero actress. The trailer of the short film is finally out and was shared by Kajol on social media. The 58-second video depicts the fight between the ladies who belong to different backgrounds. They are divided but united as well as they have a background story of some pain that bought all of them under one roof.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kajol wrote, "9 fierce women, 9 different backgrounds, 1 stark reality. Here's a glimpse of what happens when these women are put together in a room! Stay tuned for our short film Devi on March 2 on Large Short Films."

The short film Devi is reportedly based on true events and captures the life story of 9 oppressed women of our society. Interestingly the entire shoot of this short film has been completed in just two days.

Previously, the DDLJ star has shared a poster announcing the trailer release date along with a caption that read, "A tale of nine women navigating through an unusual sisterhood thrust upon them by circumstance. The teaser of our powerful short film drops on 24th February 2020!"

Talking about the project, Kajol told Mid Day, “I couldn’t have chosen a better subject for my first short film. My character, Jyoti, is vastly different from me, but uncannily, we share a lot of similarities. In today’s times when gender discrimination, abuse, and violence is being spoken about vociferously, films like Devi are far more relevant.”

Kajol's first digital project Devi is helmed by debutante director Priyanka Banerjee, bankrolled by Niranjan lyengar and Ryan Stephen's Electric Apples Entertainment for Large Short Films and will release on March 2.

