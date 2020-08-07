Image Source : FILE IMAGE Class of 83 Trailer Out: Bobby Deol's Netflix film talks about encounter killings. Watch video

Actor Bobby Deol is making his way into the digital world through his upcoming Netflix film titled 'Class of 83,' the trailer of which has finally been released by the makers. Backed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is all set to release on the OTT platform on August 21, 2020. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, the film shows Bobby playing the role of a heroic police officer who sets up a covert task force that specializes in taking care of the encounter killings. A character says, "Sometimes, to enforce order, law must be sacrificed" which perfectly defines what the film will be all about. Announcing the trailer release, Bobby took to Instagram and sharing the video wrote alongside, "#ClassOf83 When the system is in danger, and only the fearless can save it! @redchilliesent #ClassOf83Trailer out. Premieres 21st Aug on @netflix_in Directed by @atulsanalog . Produced by @iamsrk @gaurikhan , @_gauravverma."

Have a look at his post here:

The synopsis of the film reads, "A hero policeman, shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy, decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies in return by training five lethal assassin policemen. But, like all good plans, it only works for a while until the fire that he has ignited threatens to burn down his own house."

Watch Class of 83 Trailer here:

On August 6, the actor shared the release date of the film through an engaging poster and wrote, "It's not WHICH side you are fighting for .. It's WHAT you are fighting against #ClassOf83 trailer out tomorrow. Produced by @RedChilliesEnt Premieres August 21, 2020 only on @NetflixIndia."

The film is said to based on the book “The Class Of 83” by Hussain Zaidi. It also stars Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj, and Annup Sonii.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage