Broken But Beautiful 3: Sidharth Shukla thanks fans for showering love, says it is simply incredible

After winning the hearts with his angry young man avatar in Bigg Boss 13, actor Sidharth Shukla is all set to make his digital debut with the web series Broken But Beautiful 3. Sidharth's popularity increased tenfold after his stint in the controversial reality show. Broken But Beautiful 3 is the third installment in the popular franchise produced by Ekta Kapoor. Finally, the show will go on air from tomorrow, i.e., May 29. Ahead of its release, Sidharth took to his social media to thank all his fans for showing love and support.

Taking to Twitter, Sidharth thanked everyone and hoped that his show will bring smile on the faces of his fans given the difficult times we are currently going through. "The kind of love & support u guys r showing towards BBB3 is simply incredible & has all my we all have put in a lot & really hope & pray that you all love what we have2 offer..please do watch the show &give me your feedback.Hope the show brings a smile in these trying times," he wrote.

In the series, while Sidharth Plays the role of a director named Agastya Rao, Sonia portrays the role of a 'rich and privileged' actress Rumi. It is a story about love, obsession, and broken hearts. 'Broken But Beautiful 3' talks about the story of Agastya and Rumi, who are two people from very different worlds. Not only are their worlds poles apart, but they are also a complete contrast to each other.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose, the series also features Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Sidharth is known for his roles in fiction soaps such as "Balika Vadhu" and "Dil Se Dil Tak", and reality shows such as "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi" and "Bigg Boss 13".

