Bhonsle, Aarya, Penguin: What to watch | Your weekend binge sorted

With cinema halls shut for over three months, cinephiles have switched to web shows and films to pass their time during the lockdown. The rise in the use of OTT platforms and the demand for original content also forced many producers to release their films online. And now that the hunt for fresh content has started, viewers have been looking for new shows to binge-watch especially over the weekends. Here is a list of top 5 new digital releases you should definitely not miss this weekend:

Bhonsle – SonyLIV

The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee’s much-delayed film Bhonsle featured him in a never-seen-before avatar. The actor plays a traditional Maharashtrian who supports what’s right instead of taking the easier route of being loyal to his home state. The movie released on 26th June by Promodome Motion Pictures on SonyLiv.

Aarya – Disney + Hotstar

A brand new Indian thriller web series joining Disney+ Hotstar is Aarya. Based on the Dutch series Penoza, this show marks Sushmita Sen’s acting comeback. But she’s not the only nineties actor returning to the silver screen. Chandrachur Singh, of Josh and Kya Kehna fame, also features in this series. Created by Ram Madhvani, this crime drama also has Sikander Kher, Namit Das and Ankur Bhatia playing lead roles. Release date June 19’ 2020.

Penguin – Amazon Prime

A new addition to the women-centric movies as well as the ones that are skipping theatrical release to premiere exclusively on the digital platform on Amazon Prime Video is Penguin. It features National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh in the lead and is written and directed by Eashvar Karthic. Release Date: June 19, 2020

Chaman Bahaar – Netflix

If you managed to watch the new Saiyami Gupta film, Axone, on Netflix last week, then you might know that Chaman Bahaar is the second movie created by Yoodle Productions. This film features Jitendra Kumar, of Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan fame, in the lead as the owner of a pan-bidi shop. He falls in love with a pretty girl living across the street from him. However, he is not the only one. In fact, his shop becomes the hub for all of the roadside romeos who like this girl. While we adore Jitendra Kumar’s acting chops, this movie comes across as a little tone-deaf like Kabir Singh was. So if this is your pick among all the new shows and movies to watch on Netflix, here’s a trigger warning from our side. Release Date: June 19, 2020

Your Honor – SonyLIV

Another exciting Indian web series is Your Honor. It features Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead as a Judge. The plot of this series is that the Judge’s 18-year-old son sneaks out in his father’s car and ends up being involved in a hit and run case. The victim of his rash driving is a feared gangster’s son who was travelling on his bike. The police are on the lookout for the driver involved in this case while Sheirgill’s character is fighting to side with his judicial or parental side. The premise and the trailer of this show seem very promising and hence it is among our recommendations of shows and movies to watch this week. Release Date: June 18, 2020

