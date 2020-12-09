Image Source : PR FETCHED Bebaakee Season 1 Part 2 Teaser: Witness the love saga of passion, romance and betrayal in an all-new avatar

After the resounding success of Bebaakee Season 1, ALTBalaji, and ZEE5, the two leading homegrown OTT platforms in the country, are all set to launch the second part of season 1 on 11th December. With Kushal Tandon, Shivjoyti Rajput, and Karan Jotwani becoming household names essaying the characters of Sufiyaan, Kainaat, and Imtiaz respectively, viewers can't wait to see what happens next in this love triangle that's won hearts aplenty. Keeping the excitement and anticipation amongst viewers at a high, the two leading homegrown platforms have released a teaser that gives a sneak peek of the upcoming 16 episodes of the show.

Rated 8.6 on IMDB, Bebaakee is entertainment at its finest with its high production value, making one feel that they're watching a big-budget Bollywood film. Be it its fantastic soundtrack, outdoor locations, or glamourous sets, here was a show that had everything one could have asked for. With one counting the days to the show, Bebaakee sure promises to be bigger and better.

The last episode did give a glimpse of the close bond between Sufiyaan and Kainaat, where they confessed their love for each other. Despite that, one saw a much-bigger confusion brewing, which left everyone perplexed.

The teaser starts with Sufiyaan and Kainaat madly in love and happy with each other, but their happiness is not for long as Imtiaz proposes to Kainaat for marriage. With Imtiaz's proposal, Sufiyaan's stepbrother Rahil gets a chance to seek revenge from Kainaat as he creates a misunderstanding between her and Sufiyaan. As Sufiyaan is raging, he misbehaves with Kainaat, with their relationship going for a toss. Dana (Suchitra Pillai) plans to divide the two families, and she announces Imtiaz's marriage with Kainaat that creates a rift between two friends who are madly in love with Kainaat. This storm of love gets crazier as the two friends turn foes with hell breaking loose.

A tale of love, passion & madness between the three, Sufiyaan (Kushal Tandon) and Kainaat (Shivjyoti Rajput), get closer in the show but are unable to understand whether their passion is accompanied by love or hate. With the entry of Imtiaz (Karan Jotwani) in their lives, Sufiyaan sets out on a mission to ruin Kainaat and Imtiaz. Watch on to find more as to what happens to the trio with the recent turn of events!

Set your calendar for December 11th, as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 drop 16 scintillating episodes of the craziest romantic show, Bebaakee!