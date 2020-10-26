Image Source : PR Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Disha Patani dub The Boys in Hindi

Continuing to garner a resounding fandom from viewers across the world, The Boys, the popular superhero satire series, is all set to present them a desi touch of the show. In a recent announcement, Amazon Prime Video today revealed that they have roped in Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor , Rajkumar Rao and Disha Patani to dub for the Hindi version of the show. Cast as Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Homelander (Antony Starr) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) respectively, the actors are set to bring their own signature flair to the soon to be launched Hindi version of the popular series. Lauded for being unabashed and unsubtle, The Boys is glorious dark-comedy fantasy series-based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The superhero satire created a significant fan-base in India with its season one and has returned for yet another phenomenal season 2.

“The response that the first and second seasons of The Boys has received from fans across the world has been nothing short of phenomenal.” Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “At Prime Video, we are continuously committed to working towards what our consumers need and the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions of “The Boys” is perfectly in line with their demands and expectations and ensures that such a popular show reaches out to a wider and diverse audience. With viewers across the country looking to consume foreign shows in their spoken language, we’re extremely excited to bring popular actors and fans of the series, Arjun, Rajkumar and Disha on board and are excited to see them add their own style these wonderfully wicked characters.”

Voicing the foul-mouth William ‘Billy’ Butcher, Arjun Kapoor said, “I have been a huge fan of the series ever since it released on Amazon Prime Video. The character of Billy Butcher, much like the series, has a unique charm and an impressive character arc. Billy’s wild sarcasm and his alluring ruggedness spoke to me and I can’t be more excited to voice this delightfully-vexed vigilante.”

Ace actor Rajkumar Rao, dubbing for the ‘Seven’s’ leader Homelander, commented, '"The Boys" is one of my favourite series on Amazon Prime Video. It is fascinating to watch Antony Starr as Homelander – an infuriatingly complex character that everyone loves to hate. Voicing for Homelander has been extremely exciting and I hope that the audiences like what I have done with my voice for Homelander. It's been a great experience doing this."

Lending her voice to the sweet, yet powerful, Starlight aka Annie January, Disha Patani said, “Starlight is probably one of the most humane and grounded amongst the Vought army. You can’t help but feel for her. Having said that, she’s not to be trifled with and terrifying when provoked. So when Amazon Prime Video approached me to lend my voice for the character – there really was no doubt in my mind! Dubbing for the character has been such a fun experience and I hope the audiences are able to enjoy “The Boys” along with my character and her journey in the same way I did.”

Along with Hindi, the series will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. The dubbed versions are set to launch on Amazon Prime Video on October 28th, giving the audience yet another reason to once again watch their favourite show! The second season of the Amazon Original Series The Boys premiered on Amazon Prime Video with the first three episodes having released on Friday, September 4.

ABOUT THE BOYS:

The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural), who also serves as writer and executive producer. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen (Preacher), Evan Goldberg (Preacher), and James Weaver (Preacher), Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz (Prison Break) and Pavun Shetty (New Girl), as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce along with Michael Saltzman.

The second season of The Boys premiered with the first three episodes on Friday, September 4, and new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in an epic season finale on October 9. The eight-episode Amazon Original series is available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 territories around the world, and is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

