Apoorva Lakhia's digital debut Crackdown starring Saqib Salim, Shriya Pilgaonkar to release soon

The clock is ticking and the chase has begun for Voot Select's next original – Crackdown In modern-day India, the danger is closer than you think and people stay oblivious to it. While in the dark shadows harbor agents of destruction, it also hides the unsung heroes who work tirelessly to defeat these agents of chaos. From the house of stories, Voot Select presents its next - An espionage series Crackdown. A slick, high-octane, action-fueled show that revolves around a covert operations wing that tries to crack through multiple smaller decoys to uncover a larger conspiracy that threatens national security. In the process, they find an able ally in a girl whose identity remains a mystery.

The series marks the digital debut of ace director Apoorva Lakhia and stars Saqib Salim, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha, Rajesh Tailang, and Ankur Bhatia.

Catch the first glimpse of this thrilling action-adventure Crackdown, all set to stream on Voot Select on 23rd September,2020. Watch this space for more!

