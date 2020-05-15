Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma's web series Paatal Lok leaked by TamilRockers for HD Download

Anushka Sharma's web series Paatal Lok leaked by TamilRockers for HD Download: Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma's first web production, an Amazon Original series, Paatal Lok, has become the target of illegal piracy website Tamilrockers. The thriller web series has been leaked by the torrent website within hours of its release on the OTT platform. The series features actors Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee and Abhishek Bannerjee.

Directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, Paatal Lok is based on the book written by Sudip Sharma, who previously worked on Udta Punjab and Anushka Sharma's first production NH10. The thriller drama has been receiving good reviews from all corners of the internet since it released on May 15. The series explores the "dark bylanes of immorality" and talks about the three loks- Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Paatal Lok (netherworld) metaphorically.

While fans were gearing up to binge-watch the first season of Paatal Lok, according to reports piracy websites like Tamilrockers and Telegram have made it available for the viewers of download on high-definition (HD) quality. Paatal Lok is reportedly available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p as well as in cam-rip versions to download as well as watch online other than on Prime Video.

Paatal Lok, the nine episodes thriller series, is not the first target of these piracy websites. Earlier, they have leaked films and web series like Four More Shots Please!, Extraction, Mrs Serial Killer, Money Heist, Asur, Angrezi Medium have also been leaked by the websites on the same day of their release. Multiple search terms are being used to download these films, especially Paatal Lok, like Paatal Lok Full Series Telegram, Paatal Lok Telegram links, Paatal Lok Full Series HD Telegram, Paatal Lok Full HD Download, Paatal Lok Full Series Tamilrockers HD Download, Paatal Lok Full Series Download Tamilrockers among others.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage