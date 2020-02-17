Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt's bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor to star in Netflix film Guilty starring Kiara Advani, see first look

Following the footsteps of her best friend and accomplished actress Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is all set to enter the filmy world with Netflix film Guilty starring Kiara Advani. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic, Dharma Productions’ digital content arm, and directed by Ruchi Narain. Guilty has a storyline that explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story raises the question of who is truly ‘guilty’ in such circumstances. Director Ruchi Narain is well-known for her screenplays for films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Calcutta Mail.

The first look poster of Guilty is out now, and the trailer is all set to release tomorrow.

Kiara Advani also shared the first look of the film on her social media.

Alia Bhatt and Akansha are seen hanging out in the city together and also go on trips with each other. Alia too shares adorable pictures with her BFF often which surely give us all friendship goals. When Akansha's sister Anushka Ranjan made her debut in Bollywood back in 2015 with Wedding Pulao, Alia launched the trailer of her film.

