Image Source : INSTAGRAM 5 dating reality shows that are the best possible guilty indulgences to partake in during these rocky times

While there are plenty of intellectually charged, erudite style TV series to choose from, sometimes after a stressful day, all we need is to watch some strapping young folks go through endless trials and tribulations to win the ultimate prize – Love! We’re all constantly bombarded by anxiety-inducing news and don’t get the luxury of self-care, to stay afloat. To add to our perils, our dating lives have been reduced to video calls and shared streaming nights, making us all miss the drama and excitement that accompanies the elusive world of dating. While we might cringe while we say this, there’s nothing more relaxing and fulfilling than watching some clingy TV to help escape from the humdrum of daily existence.

Look no further! Grab your tub of ice cream and gear up to mentally unplug with these dating reality shows that are bound to take you through an engaging ride filled with passion, fireworks, tears and laughter. Watch how these brave contestants made through the murky waters of dating to finally find the partner of their dreams! These sinfully indulgent dating reality shows will definitely have you glued to your screens, getting lost in the messiness, excitement and drama of the dating world.

1. Double Shot At Love Season 1 and 2 on Voot Select

Created by Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino of Jershey Shore fame, this explosive dating show witnesses 20 beautiful girls locked in a house, competing to win the hearts of these famous DJs. As expected, the house is a cacophony of drama, tears, as they battle it out to win the romance of their dreams. The madness doesn’t end there! While the season leaves many broken hearts in its wake, the second reunion season brings back the all-time favorites as they give love a second chance.

2. Love Is Blind on Netflix

Ever wondered what you really fall in love with, looks or personality? Look no further as Netflix’s Love is Blind answers all these questions and more. It’s fascinating to watch these singletons go on dates in ‘pods’ where they talk and get to know each other, without an inkling of what the other person looks like. The season takes a dramatic turn when several of these couples get engaged, only to finally see their counterparts in real life. The season is shocking, heartwarming, embarrassing and definitely leaves you wondering… is love truly blind?

3. Love Island on Colors Infinity and Voot Select

Britain’s infamous Love Island is part social experiment, part quest to find love, and entertaining through and through. Participants, referred to as Islanders, are isolated in remote villas at beautiful locations across the globe, where they complete various quirky challenges, and pair up to keep their place in the villa – winning a cash prize of 50,000 pounds if they make it! The hit franchise has everything you’re looking for – the exotic locations, the hilarious banter between islanders and plenty of drama.

4. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Voot Select

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is a spin-off of the original pop culture sensation Jersey Shore. The new series follows the seven of the famous house mates from the original series, - Snooki, Jwoww, Deena, Pauly, Vinny, Mike, and Ronnie as they spend a month vacationing together. Across the seasons, we see the dynamic personalities go through different phases of life, with their wild antics and vibrant personalities keeping things interesting as always.

5. Dating Around on Netflix

One of the most authentic dating shows out there, Dating Around is an honest, relatable depiction of modern dating. Each episode follows one person going on five different blind dates, with the only the best one translating into a second date. The show has been applauded for representing people from various walks of life – from the elderly to the queer. Each episode is refreshingly candid, taking you on a wonderful journey of different cultures, experiences and personalities.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage