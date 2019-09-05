The Family Man Trailer: Manoj Bajpai plays the role of a spy with a common life in his debut web series

Screenshot from The Family Man trailer

The first trailer of Manoj Bajpai's debut web, 'The Family Man' series is out. The Amazon Prime Video show features actor Manoj Bajpai in the role of an undercover RAW agent.

Manoj plays role of Srikant Tiwari a 'world-class' spy who struggles to protect his job identity from his own family. According to the synopsis, while Srikant tries to protect the nation from terror threats, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job,”

In the three-minute-long trailer Bajpai is seen delivering powerful action sequence and at the same time looks realistic in the role of a middle-class family man. The series promises to be entertainer which delivers political action drama tale with a pinch of humour

The series is directed by filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (known as Raj and DK) and the cast includes Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Gul Panag, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Dalip Tahil, Sundeep Kishan and Darshan Kumaar.

The series was screened at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour held in Los Angeles in July this year and will stream on Amazon Prime videos from September 20.