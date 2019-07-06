Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan production Bard of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi to premiere on Netflix soon

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's production "Bard Of Blood" will be launching on September 27. Shah Rukh tweeted: "September 27, get ready for the action-packed series 'Bard Of Blood' on Netflix!"

Actor Emraan Hashmi is making his debut in the web series space with the show. On Twitter, Hashmi shared the first motion poster for the project.

"He doesn't exist, so you can. #BardOfBlood Coming soon, only on @NetflixIndia," the actor tweeted.

Red Chillies Entertainment's Gaurav Verma also tweeted: "We have a date for our first original series for Netflix India! Get ready for the action-packed 'Bard Of Blood' on September 27."

Based on Bilal Siddiqui's book "The Bard Of Blood", the show is set against the backdrop of the Indian sub-continent.

The multi-lingual series will tell the story of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand who is recalled from his new life as a professor in Panchgani to save his country and long-lost love.

The official logline of the show reads, "The story is about four Indian intelligence officers belonging to the Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) who are compromised, before they can relay an important piece of information to India. They get captured and are about to be decapitated. The stakes are high."

"Back in India, the intelligence veteran Sadiq Sheikh, the handler of the captured agents, realizes he must spearhead a clandestine mission to rescue his men. He reaches out to a former spy and now professor of Shakespeare, Kabir Anand – a man who knows the terrain and politics of Balochistan inside out. Kabir must connect the dots from the cryptic information that he has at his disposal. The only way for Kabir to get the answers is to embark upon a dangerous journey and complete unfinished business."

The show, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, will also feature Vineet Kumar Singh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari and Rajit Kapoor.

