BOSS: Karan Singh Grover, Sagarika Ghatge set to solve mysteries in ALTBalaji’s thriller web series

Packed with a heavy dose of action, drama, mystery and thrill, ALTBalaji’s next original BOSS: Baap of Special Services promises to be a complete masala entertainer. The much-awaited web series which marks the digital debut of television heartthrob Karan Singh Grover and 'Chak De' girl Sagarika Ghatge is now streaming on ALTBalaji. Performing some daredevil stunts, to solving some back-breaking cases and romancing on-screen, Karan and Sagarika have truly aced the game and left everyone mesmerized with their on-screen chemistry. Along with the leading pair, the series features an ensemble cast that includes Gaurav Gera, Ayaz Khan, Kanika Maheshwari, Tarun Mahilani, Mahesh Shetty and Dalljiet Kaur in pivotal roles.

BOSS revolves around Sudhir Kohli played by Karan Singh Grover, an undercover Cop who is a specialist in solving homicide cases or cases where criminals often go undetected. In each episode, there is a new mystery which has to be unfolded to unravel another mystery. The mission is to find a mysterious balloon man in the northern belt of India. Sudhir is a step ahead of everyone in his game but tends to remain a mystery for everyone. He is a tough man on the exterior but is an emotional cop on the inside, who often goes by his gut and instinct. On the other hand, Sakshi Ranjan is a brave, proud and dedicated police officer. For her, it is all about bringing a change within the system by being part of the change herself.

Commenting on the launch, Karan Singh Grover said, “It is good to see how this digital space is becoming the ultimate source of entertainment for viewers and it gives me great pleasure to make my debut with a platform like ALTBalaji that is leading in the digital space. Ekta is a multidimensional being, working with her is always a learning experience. I loved playing this character of a cop who is the Baap of special services and now I am eagerly waiting for the reaction of my fans.”

Speaking about the launch, Sagarika Ghatge quipped, “I am looking forward for the launch of BOSS. It was really exciting to play the character of a cop and I enjoyed it a lot. Riding bikes, doing difficult stunts and shooting in beautiful locations of Shimla all made for one memorable experience.”

On the launch, Gaurav Gera shares, “It’s a very special show and close to me as it is produced by my very dear friend. I feel blessed to be associated with a brand like ALTBalaji and I really wanted to work with Ekta Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover.”

The mystery thriller, spanning 10 gripping episodes, will surely keep you at the edge of your seat and will also take you on a romantic ride with the scenic beauty of Shimla.

