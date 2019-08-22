Bard of Blood Trailer: Witness Shah Rukh Khan and undercover agent Emraan Hashmi’s face-off 

Thursday, August 22, 2019
     
After Sacred Games 2, Netflix is coming up with yet another exciting series called Bard Of Blood, the trailer of which got released on Thursday featuring producer Shah Rukh Khan and undercover agent Emraan Hashmi.

New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2019 17:56 IST
After the success of Sacred Games 2, Netflix has now released a new promo of its upcoming original series, Bard of Blood. The video which was shared on Thursday shows the collaboration of producer Shah Rukh Khan and actor Emraan Hashmi. The video shows the Badshah interrogating an elite spy character, played by Hashmi. The video shows the funny as well as furious sight and gives a hint about Mission: Impossible-style action and a series having gritty characters.

Have a look at the trailer here:

The cast of the series also includes names of Vineet Kumar Singh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Rajit Kapoor and is slated to release on September 27, 2019. The series is produced by Shahrukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, created by Bilal Siddiqi and Gaurav Verma and is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

The director while talking about the series said, "This journey on Bard of Blood has been one which I will cherish all my life. It has changed me as a person and as a filmmaker for the best. Directing the series for Netflix, in association with Red Chillies Entertainment and Mr. Khan has been an extremely fulfilling experience. I am so glad I could be part of it and very excited about the trailer launch."

