Ziddi Dil-Maane Na: Kunal Karan Kapoor feels the show will strike a chord with youth of the country

Sony SAB’s Ziddi Dil- Maane Na is a youthful show that will revolve around a bunch of trained civil cadets who meet at the Parakram SAF (Special Action Force) Base Camp. They've come to realise their dreams while learning how to blend in and survive in the camp. This show will provide a breath of fresh air to its viewers by showing how their relationships will grow along the journey. The show features Shaalien Malhotra, Kaveri Priyam, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Diljot Chhabra, Aditya Deshmukh and Simple Kaul in the lead roles.

Talking about what makes “Ziddi Dil- Maane Na” different from all other GEC shows on television, Kunal Karan Kapoor said, “This show is like a breath of fresh air, and I believe there are very few shows on television at this moment which bring forth aspirations for today’s youth and have romance-driven relationships. I have essayed in the past a bit intense characters and have always wanted to do a youth-based show, and Ziddi Dil- Maane Na was a perfect opportunity.

This show talks about six different people with different personalities and I have faith that their journey will strike a chord with the youth of our country and will enable them to have one-on-one connection with the characters."

