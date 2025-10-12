Zeishan Quadri evicted from Bigg Boss 19? Fans want him to come back as wildcard contestant Filmmaker and actor Zeishan Quadri has reportedly been evicted from Bigg Boss 19, leaving fans shocked and disappointed. The final result will be announced by Salman Khan on October 12.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19 updates: The latest season of the show has captivated audiences with its thrilling combination of entertainment and drama. Since its launch in August 2025, Bigg Boss 19 has dominated discussions on social media and top TV ratings. Salman Khan, known for his long-standing legacy with the show, returned as the host and yet another Weekend Ka Vaar. While the superstar hasn't made any official announcement, insider reports state that actor-writer Zeishan Quadri has been evicted from the show.

This week, the contestants at risk include Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Baseer Ali, Zeishan Quadri, Neelam Giri, and Pranit More. Zeishan has reportedly been eliminated. Salman will announce the final verdict on Sunday, October 12. Bigg Boss loyalists, however, remain divided about Zeishan's elimination.

While some hoped for a double elimination and named Neelam Giri, others expressed that a good contestant has been removed from the game. Others hoped that Bigg Boss plays its card and that Zeishan returns as a wildcard contestant. Here are some posts:

Following Zeishan's elimination, 14 contestants now remain in the competition, including Malti Chahar, who has recently joined as a wildcard.

Who is Zeishan Quadri?

Zeishan Quadri's claim to fame was as the co-writer of Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), a film that went on to take the shape of one of Bollywood's most iconic films. He also played the role of Definite in the film, cementing his place as a bankable actor. Beyond writing and acting, he has also worked as a director and producer in several films.

Besides Wasseypur, Zeishan has acted in films such as Revolver Rani, Hotel Milan, and projects like Your Honor and Tatlubaaz. Most recently, he appeared in Irani Chai alongside Zakir Hussain, Govind Namdeo, and Anang Desai. His versatility spans across cinema, TV, and digital platforms.