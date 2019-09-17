Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update Sept 17 2019: Kartik-Naira unmask Akhilesh’s extra marital affair

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik-Naira unmask Akhilesh’s extra marital affair

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update Sept 17 2019: The episode begins with Kartik and Naira talking through messages. They try to find a solution for Liza and Akhliesh’s problem. Kartik gets engrossed in the messages that Naira has sent that he doesn’t notice that Vedika has arrived with tea for him. When he notices, Vedika asks if there is a problem that he wants to share, but Kartik refuses to answer. While Vedika pushes him to tell her what is troubling him, he keeps messaging and talking with Naira. This makes Vedika upset. She asks Kartik if he will be coming for welcoming Ganpati home and sees a message in his phone which read, ‘kaash phir wahi purane din laut aayen’ from Naira.

Naira then remembers old days when she used to accompany Kartik and bring Ganpati home. Naira and Kartik pray to Lord Ganesh that all their problems get resolved soon. On the other hand, Kairav fights with Vansh about who will become Ganesha. Naira enters and suggests that they should become mouse rather than Lord Ganesha. She asks them to be enthusiastic about the celebrations.

Kartik and Vedika bring Lord Ganesha’s home. All the family members offer their prayers and do the puja. Kairav and Vansh in their mouse dress enter and start dancing. Watching the, Naira and Kartik also start dancing, Then Kairav insists on taking selfie with his father and mother which makes the atmosphere awkward. Vedika watched this and gets red faced. Afterwards, everybody praises Naira for her enthusiasm of celebrating all the festivals in a grand manner every year.

Later, Gayu asks Vedika if she has brought the idol from eco-friendly shop. She answers that she has, to which Kairav asks why she has bought the idol? He asks Naira why she hasn’t made the idol on her own like every year? Kartik also insists that Naira make the idol for Kairav’s happiness. When all the family members also support, Vedika gets upset. Later Naira arrives with Ganesha’s idol made of clay.

All the family members offer their prayers and perform the aarti. As soon as Naira and Kartik begin to perform aarti together, Swarna asks Kartik to perform aarti with kids. Vedika feels relieved that Kartik is not doing aarti with Naira. On the other hand, Kairav and Vansh read Liza’s message on Naira’s phone that she is here outside the house. They plan to bring her inside and Akhilesh gets uneasy.

Just as Kairav introduced Liza to all the house members he starts crying. She hugs Akhilesh’s wife and cries, Akhilesh watches them worried. Even before Liza could say anything, Akhilesh blurts out the truth in panic and shocks all the family members. Kartik’s father then reveals that Liza has said nothing. He gets angry with Akhilesh and shouts at him that he has said that truth and his actions have disgraced the family. Dadi slap Akhilesh.

Next Episode Precap: Vedika witnesses Kartik and Naira dancing together and get intimate.

