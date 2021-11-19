Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shivangi Joshi to play grown up Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2 alongside Randeep Rai?

Ever since Shivangi Joshi said goodbye to her popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, her fans have been eagerly waiting to watch their favourite actress on screen. There's a great news for those fans as the showbiz galore is abuzz that Shivangi has been roped in to play the role of grown-up Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2. If reports are to be believed then the show will soon have a time leap where the actress will join the cast along with actor Randeep Rai.

Reportedly, Randeep Rai will play the role of grown up Jigar Anjaariya. Etimes reported that a close source associated with the project told them, “After contemplating several names to play the grown-up Anandi, the makers zeroed in on Shivangi to play the part. It’s the second instalment of a popular show, and we are leaving no stone unturned to get the perfect cast in place. Shivangi is a good performer and fits the bill perfectly. We look forward to having her join the cast on the set and commence the shoot. The time leap is scheduled to be introduced by the end of November or beginning of next month.”

Talking about Randeep's role in the show, it said, “Yes, Randeep will play the grown-up Jigar and is paired opposite the new Anandi (Shivangi Joshi). Randeep is a talented actor and we are glad to have him on board. Just like the inaugural instalment, the show is all set to embark on a new journey following the time leap. The cast will be doing a mock shoot in a couple of days.”

Randeep rose to fame after he played the role of Sameer Maheshwari in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

However, there's no official confirmation by the makers or the actors of the show.

For the unversed, child artistes Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani are currently seen playing the central characters of Anandi and Jagiya in the show.