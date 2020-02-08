Shivangi Joshi shares cryptic post after Mohsin Khan confesses he's single

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan part their ways?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couple Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are one of the most sought-after TV jodi of the industry. Besides their onscreen chemistry in Star Plus show, Mohsin and Shivangi often make their fans go aww with their romance in real-life. After dating for over three years, Mohsin recently gave a statement which sent Kaira fans in a state of shock. While he earlier confessed of dating Shivangi, in his recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actor denied being in a relationship with the actress.

Mohsin emphasised that the two are 'just friends' and he is 'single'. All this while, Shivangi has kept a dignified silence. She has neither admitted nor denied her relationship. However, she recently shared some cryptic posts on her Instagram. The posts talk about 'love and trust', leaving her fans confused.

One of her posts reads: ''Stop looking for happiness in the same place you lost it'', while the second post says: ''If you feel like you're losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves every year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come''.

Shivangi Joshi shares cryptic post

Shivangi Joshi's cryptic post on Instagram

In general, they are inspirational quotes but considering Mohsin's recent statement, it has left her fans wondering whether she is hinting at her 'broken' relationship?

Shivangi and Mohsin have been associated with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for 4 years. The characters of Naira and Kartik shot them to instant fame.