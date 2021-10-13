Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHIVANGIJOSHI Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: THIS actress to replace Shivangi Joshi & play Akshara's role in the show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is counted amongst one of the popular and longest-running shows of the small screen. Produced by Rajan Shah, the daily soap has managed to complete over 3000 episodes in a time when its difficult to run a show for even six month. The makers every now and then plan some exciting twists and turns that leave fans on the edge of their seat. Not just the track but the followers of the show keep a track on the activities of the actors and the recent update about Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's exit has left everyone shocked. They have shot for their last episode and if reports are to be believed, the makers have finalized Pranali Rathod as the new face of Akshara.

Yes, that's true! A report in IWMBuzz states, "Pranali who got appreciated for her portrayal of Saudamini in Barrister Babu, has been signed up for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She will play the role of Akshara, who will be Kartik and Naira’s daughter."

This latest update has not been confirmed by makers and the actress.

For those unversed about the actress, Pranali is known for playing roles in shows like ‘Barrister Babu’ and ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chod Aye,' Her performance as Saudamini grabbed eyeballs.

Apart from this, the reports even state that Harshad Chopda has been in talks for the male lead. The makers are yet to confirm the same.

Harshad has been a part of shows like ‘Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil’, ‘Tere Liye’, ‘Bepannaah Pyaar’ amongst others.