Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari Singh flaunts baby bump as she announces pregnancy; see pics

Mohena entered showbiz as a contestant on Dance India Dance

Actress Mohena Kumari Singh who is known for her stint in the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai surprised her fans as she announced her pregnancy on Wednesday (February 16). Mohena who got married to Suyesh Rawat in 2020 in a grand wedding took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her maternity photo shoot. She captioned the images, "Beginning of a new beginning. Sharing the good news with all, @suyeshrawat."

In the pictures, Mohen can be seen flaunting her baby bump. She also posed with her husband Suyesh and her pet dog.

Several celebrities took to the comments section and dropped their good wishes. Actress Rashami Desai said, "Congratulations." Jamie Lever also congratulated her. Her YRKKH co-star Mohsin Khan commented, "Most beautiful @mohenakumari Mohiiiiiii congratulationssssss." Shivangi Joshi wrote, "Congratulations." Lataa Saberwal said, "Don't have words to express my happiness. Big love and hugs coming your way!!!" Nakuul Mehta, Mukti Mohan, Lizelle Dsouza also congratulated her.

In a separate post, she can be seen cradling her baby bump while posing with Suyesh. "Embracing the new phase. Thanking god for her grace," she wrote.

Mohena also shared a few pictures with other family members. "My heart is filled with gratitude for the love , joy and blessings. Thank you," she wrote in the caption.

Mohena Kumari Singh participated in the reality show Dance India Dance (season 3) and was a choreographer on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She has also appeared on shows such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Dil Dostii Dance.

