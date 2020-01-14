Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik, Naira finally get married. Again

Kartik and Naira will finally tied their knot again in serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata fans' wait is finally over. After months of drama, ups and downs in the show Kartik and Naira will be getting married again. The promo of their wedding episode was shared by the channel on its Instagram. In the promo video, Naira is ready with her bride attire and makes entry accompanied by dadi, Kairav, and Gayu while Kartik awaits her in the mandap.

The special moment is made all the more special by Kairav who helps his parents in the rituals of marriage. Watch promo:

The promo also revealed that the episode featuring Kartik, Naira's marriage will be aired from January 15 to January 17.

This comes after the lies of Vedika's were left exposed in front of everyone. Vedika now decided to leave Kartik and Naira's life and with this her track in the serial will come to an end. Currently, the Makar Sankranti celebrations episode is being aired on the serial after which Vedika’s character will exit the show.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Yes Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon be taking a leap. After the leap, Kairav’s character will be grown up boy and the focus of the story will shift on him. However, there is no confirmation if Mohsin Khan (Kartik), Shivangi Joshi (Naira) will continue in the show post the leap. Both of them are reportedly not sure about playing a parent to a 20-year-old character on-screen and might quit the show however, nothing is final yet and fans will still have to wait.