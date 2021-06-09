Image Source : INSTA/SHIVANSHKOTIA Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: How Akshara-Naitik's son Naksh aka Shivansh Kotia looks now | PICS

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on the small screen. Every now and then fans show their love and excitement over social media for their favourite character. One amongst those is child-actor Shivansh Kotia who is known for playing the role of Akshara (Hina Khan) and Naitik's (Karan Mehra) son Naksh. The little boy is all grown up now and has recently passed his 10th class. He has been known for his bubbly and adorable nature which is quite evident in the roles he has played not just in daily soaps but also in various Bollywood as well as advertisement films. In case you are unaware of how he looks now, have a look at his then & now pics here.

Shivansh rose to fame with his character of Naksh but has also been synonymous with many other roles like that of Naksh/Lalla/Duggu and more. He is quite active on social media where he keeps on sharing updates for his fans. His Instagram handle is filled with pictures with his family members including his sister Navika Kotia who played the role of a crucial character Chikki in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Not only this, but the two of them have also played the role of siblings in Sridevi starrer film 'English Vinglish.'

Shivansh recently celebrated on the day when he passed his tenth grade and shared a picture where he looked dapper in his tuxedo suit. Alongside he wrote, "Virtual Farewell, and with this, 10th has come to an end Can’t believe I made it. To new beginnings and old memories!"

ALSO READ: Then & now pics of Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni from Salman Khan starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' will surprise you

He also had a blast on his sixteenth birthday which falls on May 1. Sharing the pictures from his surprise birthday party, the young actor wrote, "Sorry for this super late post But I had a great bday this year! Thank you so much everyone for your sweet wishes! It made my day even more special and thank you Nakaji @navika_kotia for the amazing surprise and treasure hunt! I was really sad that one more bday would pass in the lockdown but you made it so much fun! And thank you mummy papa @bindukotia @kotiavikas for all your help and support! I love you guys you are the best!"

Check out some of his pics here:

His social media is filled with posts with various celebrities. Have a look at them here:

Shivansh has also been a part of TV shows like Qubool Hai, Balika Vadhu and few others. He also featured in movies like-- Krrish 3, Kick and others. He even worked with actress Tisca Chopra in an ad film.