Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VAISHALI THAKKAR Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Vaishali Thakkar gets 'rokafied'; watch video

TV actress Sasural Simar Ka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Vaishali Thakkar treated her fans with exciting news. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of her 'roka' ceremony. The ceremony was an intimate affair with only the parents and close family of the couple in attendance. Sharing the video, Vaishali wrote, "What’s yours will Ultimately find you even from another end of the world. #Rokafied To this Wonderful Man Dr. Abhinandan Singh AKA My Mr. Africa. #AbhiShali #rokaceremony."

In the video, Vaishali's parents can be seen applying tilak and feeding sweets to the couple. Vaishali looked breathtakingly beautiful in a red saree. She completed the look with a shimmer blouse and huge silver statement earrings. She kept her makeup simple with bold red lips. Her fiance looked dapper in a black t-shirt and trousers.

Vaishali's fans, followers and freinds dropped in their good wishes in the comments section. Actor Rohan Mehra wrote, "Congratulations." Actress Krissann Barretto wrote, "Brooo hahahhahaha congrats."

Vaishali also shared a few pictures on her social media account from the ceremony where she and her fiance can be seen cutting a cake.

On the professional front, Vaishali had ade her debut in Sasural Simar Ka season 1 as the female lead after the show took a generation leap. She played Simar and Prem's daughter Anjali. The actress was also part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She had appeared in many television serials like Manmohini, Super sisters, Vish Aur Amrit and Yeh Vaada Raha. Vaishali was also awarded Colors’ Golden Petal Awards for playing Anjali in Sasural Simar Ka.