Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANCHISINGH09 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Kanchi Singh tests positive for Covid19

Yeh Rishta Ky Kehlata Hai fame actress Kanchi Singh, who was recently in Bhopal to shoot for her Bollywood debut Shukr-Dosh, has unfortunately been hit by the ongoing pandemic scare and has tested positive for Covid19. Taking to her social media to inform her friends, fans and wellwishers in an open statement, Kanchi revealed that she has isolated herself.

Kanchi Singh wrote, "Unfortunately I have tested positive for Covid-19.I have isolated myself and am in home quarantine. I am following all the safety protocols. To all of you out there, take care, stay safe and truly don't step out if you don't have to! It's time we come together by staying indoors and fight this virus! Love, Kanchi".

Kanchi who has finally made her dream debut into films after a long gap from television, is super excited to be working on the big screen! She is aiming at undergoing a speedy recovery to resume her shoots again and ensure that work is not hampered in any possible way.

On a related note, TV actress Rupali Ganguly also informed that she has tested positive for Covid19 today. Rupali Ganguli wrote, "MA Corona Devi.. Tu hai ki nahiiiii (mild to asymptomatic) Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua... Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na poocho... This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be. Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family... Sorry for letting u and Rudransh down @ashwinkverma and the entire unit down @rajan.shahi.543 despite u taking all the precautions- pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya."

"Have quarantined myself away from my family and other humans.. Family has been tested and awaiting results.... please keep them in ur prayers... Unit is getting tested too as I write this .... please send out a lot of love , healing and prayers for my family and for my Anupamaa family"