Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai copies kissing scene from Spider-Man, fans hail Harshad Chopda's 'dedication'

After undergoing a time leap, long-running daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai now takes forward the story of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) kids. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and initially featured Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. From October 2021, it stars Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant as the show introduced the third generation of the Goenka family.

The show is doing fairy well among the audience and has managed to retain its loyal fanbase. Harshad's performnace as Abhimanyu is beng enjoyed since the start. Now, a new scene in one of the latest episodes of the Hindi language show is being compared to Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst starrer Spider-Man (2002).

When Mary (Kirsten) is being bothered by some goons in a dimly lit alley, Spider-Man rescues her and they kiss. At this instance, Spider-Man is hanging upside down from a building in his suit and rain pours down. Mary lowers his mask till the nose to share a kiss with him. This scene has become iconic over the years and when a similar situation was recreated between Abhimanyu and Akshara, fans could not help but instantly draw the comparisons between them.

As stills from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai scene surfaced on social media, netizens noticed that Harshad's neck had turned red from all the blood rushing to his head as he hung upside down. Fans of the show praised Harshad for doing the scene with dedication and for practically hanging upside down from the brach of a tree during the scene duration.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus.