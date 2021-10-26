Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAJANSHAHI Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: After Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan, these actors bid goodbye to the show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai is one of the most popular and loved shows of the small screen. Not just the plot but also the actors of the daily soap are praised by the fans so much so that they keep themselves updated with the inside scoops. Recently, the show witnessed a major twist when the lead actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan decided to bid goodbye. Counted as the most celebrated onscreen pairs, the two did justice to their roles of Naira and Kartik in the show. Mohsin completed the shoot a few days back while Shivangi's five-and-a-half year-long journey came to an end on October 25. While the viewers were still not over with the grief, two more actors from the show have made an exit and they are none other than Simran Khanna and Shilpa Raizada.

Confirming the news in an interview with TellyChakkar, Shilpa said, "It has been a part of my life, It became a habit of going to the set every day. Shilpa and Surekha had turned synonymous. Earlier, there were so many people in the show, while talking I am missing those old days, the whole journey is unexplainable in words. Now, the whole drift on leaving the show will transform into realisation soon. It has surely been an impeccable journey for me."

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar, how stars celebrated their first Karwa Chauth

Coming back to Shivangi, the pictures from her last day of shoot were shared by by director Rajan Shahi alongside a long note that read, "THANKS AND GRATITUDE SHIVANGI JOSHI from all of us in DKP/ YRKKH TEAM UNIT CAST AND CREW Yesterday was a day of saying Thank you gratitude for taking the benchmark of what it means to be TRULY A" PROFESSIONAL " HARDWORKING TALENT WITH UTMOST HUMILITY DEDICATION PATIENCE AND GENUINE REAL " TIME TESTED " UNCONDITIONAL FAITH RESPECT FOR ENTIRE CREW CO ACTORS PRODUCTION HOUSE CHANNEL FANS AND VIEWERS . 29 years of my career as director producer in this industry have never come across a HUMAN AND DEDICATED ACTOR LIKE U.

Apart from this actress Swati Chitnis also bid goodbye to the three actresses of the show with emotional posts. Have a look at them here:

Meanwhile, the upcoming track of the show will revolve around the lives of Kartik and Naira/Sirat’s children, Aarohi, Aakshu, and Kairav, the roles of which will be played by Karishma Sawant, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda respectively.

The show has been running for over 12 years in Indian Television.