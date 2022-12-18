Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vrushika Mehta engaged to Saurabh Ghedia | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VRUSHIKA MEHTA Vrushika Mehta engaged to Saurabh Ghedia

Vrushika Mehta, known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Dil Dosti Dance is now engaged! The actress, who is all set to kickstart the new phase of her life exchanged the ring with the man of her dreams, Saurabh Ghedia on December 11, 2022. Taking to her Instagram handle, Vrushika revealed the happy news to her fans and followers. She dropped some beautiful pictures with Saurabh and wrote, " Our beginning of forever ️ 11.12.2022."

The engagement pictures of Vrushika and Saurabh looked straight out of a fairy tale. In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen twirling around while her fiance stood there, watching her. In the next picture, we can see an adorably romantic moment of the much-in-love couple as Saurabh lifts his ladylove in his arms. She also shared a beautiful video of her and Saurabh from their engagement day. Take a look:

For her special day, Vrushika donned a beautiful grey-coloured lehenga that featured heavy embroidery all over it. She teamed her lehenga with a matching-coloured full-sleeved blouse and a matching dupatta. To complete her engagement look, Vrushika opted for a choker necklace, earrings and dewy make. On the other hand, Saurabh complemented his bride-to-be in a similar-coloured kurta-pyjama paired with a double jacket.

Soon after the photos and videos from the ceremony went viral, Kishwer Merchant, Sana Sayyad, Vishal Singh, Kanika Mann, Sonal Vengurlekar, Rohan Gandotra, Vaishnavi Rao and other celebrities congratulated Vrushika. Reacting to the post, Saurabh wrote, "Grateful for you and excited about our journey together! #rabhdivrushyy. To which the actress replied,"Sau mera sab kuch."

Kishwer Merchantt showered love on them and wrote, "Omg Vrushy, itni badi kab hui tum...congratulations love." Mann commented, "Whattttt Congratulations."

Meanwhile, Vrushika has also been a part of shows like Ishqbaaaz, Satrangi Sasural, Yeh Teri Galiyaan, and others. Vrushika rose to fame as Sharon Rai Prakash from Dil Dosti Dance. Her chemistry with Shantanu Maheshwari in the show won hearts. Also, Vrushika played the role of Dr. Riddhima in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai alongside Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi.

