Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena to marry Suyesh Rawat. See pics from their mehendi, sangeet ceremony

Mohena Kumari Singh, best known for her role as Kirti in popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to tie the knot with man of her dreams Suyesh Rawat in Haridwar today. The reception and bidaai will take place on November 9 and 10 in Rewa. Interestingly, Mohena and Suyesh’s relationship has been set by her brother.

A grand sangeet and mehendi ceremony took place on October 13 and now, pictures and videos from the celebration have made it to the internet.

For the unversed, Mohena Kumari Singh was a dancer and rose to fame as an actress with the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played the role of Kirti Singhania opposite Rishi Dev who used to play Naksh.

Earlier on February 10, 2019, Mohena Singh took three days off from her shoot to get engaged to politician-fiance, Suyesh Rawat. The actress looked beautiful at her engagement ceremony that happened in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

Mohena Kumari Singh is also the princess of Rewa and she came to Mumbai to become a choreographer.

While fans would love to see Mohena back on the small screen, the actress is all set to say her goodbye to acting and has planned to settle down in Dehradun after her wedding.

Talking to Bombay Times about her marriage and her decision to quit acting, Mohena shared, “Post marriage, I will say goodbye to acting and Mumbai. My life is all set to take a 180 degree turn. I am excited and nervous at the same time. Even my industry friends were taken aback with my decision, but that’s the kind of person I am. I follow my heart. I have taken several leaps of faith in my life and this is the biggest so far. Soon I have to start shopping for my wedding and will be traveling to various countries for it.”

