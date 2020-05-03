Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari opens up about what made her fall in love with Suyesh Rawat

Television actress Mohena Kumari Singh who played a crucial role in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai came into limelight because of her fairytale wedding with Suyash Rawat that took place in Haridwar in October 2019. There's a moment in every relationship that makes you feel that your partner is the one. A similar incident took place with Mohena during the courtship period with Suyesh when she met him for the first time. Mohena also announced that she will be leaving the world of glam and glitz and will be packing the memories of it in her wedding trousseau.

Talking about the courtship period, she told BollywoodLife, "I met him for the first time in Delhi. Our families made us meet. Now, he was very quiet and I am too talkative. But the thing that got me excited was the fact that he liked mountains. I love mountains. He likes to go for hikes and treks. I want to explore mountains in my life. Also, I feel people who love the hills are honest people. Also, he did not try to impress me unnecessarily or talk stupid stuff."

Mohena Kumari and Suyesh

She sometime back also shared a wedding video along with a beautiful caption for her husband and family. She said, "It has been six months! Six months ago was literally the biggest day of my life...a day full of nervousness, laughter , hugs and tears a lot of things changed, a lot of new things began. My family did so much for me and my happiness and gave me so much love.I will never be able to thank them enough."

Have a look:

Talking about Suyash, she reveals, "He is not a quiet person. But he did take a lot of time to get talking to me. He got me curious. When I discovered him, I found him nice. He is very peaceful and calm. I can be dramatic and a little difficult. I feel we kind of complete each other. What I like about him is the fact that he inspires me to try out new things in life."

Talking about the moment which made her fall for him she revealed that it happened during the time when she had meet him for dinner after the Star Parivaar Awards. She says, "He waited patiently for four to five years. I got late at the awards. When I reached there he was like, "It is ok, in this line it takes time, I do understand. I fell flat. I was like he is the nicest person I have ever met."

Lovable right?

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage