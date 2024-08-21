Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan suffers heart attack due to fatty liver at the age of 31

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mohsin Khan suffered mild heart attack at 31

A piece of big news is coming out related to 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Mohsin Khan. The actor who played the role of 'Kartik' in the famous TV show has been far away from acting and the limelight for the last two and a half years. He is neither appearing in any serial nor has he signed any film yet. Now recently, during an interview, Mohsin Khan told the reason for this. The TV actor made a big revelation and said that due to his health, he had taken a break from his career for some time.

Mohsin Khan had a mild heart attack

In an interview given to Pinkvilla, he said that he thought that he would take a break for two and a half years, but his break got longer. Mohsin said that he has fatty liver and he also had a mild heart attack last year. 'I did not tell this to anyone but it was very bad. I was also admitted to the hospital. During this time I had to change 2-3 hospitals but now everything is fine,' said the actor. Mohsin also said that fatty liver also occurs due to disturbance in sleeping patterns.

Mohsin Khan's pairing with Shivangi Joshi was a hit

Let us tell you that Mohsin Khan was seen with actress Shivangi Joshi in the second generation of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. During this time, while Mohsin played the role of Karthik, actress Shivangi became Akshara's daughter Naira. The pairing of Kartik and Naira was well-liked. During this show, Shivangi and Mohsin grew closer and both of them fell in love. However, later reports also came out that Mohsin and Shivangi had broken up. Fans were shocked by this news. Now if the latest reports are to be believed then Shivangi might be dating her Barsatein co-star Kushal Tandon and Mohsin is said to be single at the moment.

