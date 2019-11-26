Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein to star Gathbandhan actor Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yeh Hai Chahatein to star Gathbandhan actor Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur

Long-running TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is finally coming to an end. Fans loved the chemistry of Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel and now that the show is going to go off-air, new jodi of Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi are all set to take their place in the show’s spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein. Balaji Telefilms is drawing curtains on their longest running TV show only to make space for this new love story of Ishita Bhalla niece.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein managed to keep the audience hooked for six long years and was even ruling the TRP charts in the US. Now, Yeh Hai Chahatein will give rise to a new age love story whose characters will be introduced to the fans by Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita and Karan Patel aka Raman Bhalla themselves. While Sargun will play Ishita’s niece, Abrar will play her love interest. Abrar has already proved his mettle in TV show Gathbandhan and was also seen in Sajid Ali film’s Laila Majnu.

Talking about the show, Sargun told Mumbai Mirror, “I feel blessed to get a chance to work with Ekta ma’am so early in my career.” About the show Abrar added, “Ours is a very different story, so we are not worried. It’s a completely fresh take

They quipped, “All we want is for the audience to give us the same love they gave Raman and Ishita.”

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will go off-air on December 20th, and Yeh Hai Chahatein will premiere on December 23rd at the same time slot on Star Plus. Along with Sargun and Abrar, the show will also star Ujda Chaman actress Aishwarya Sakhuja.

