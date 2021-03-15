Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYANKATRIPATHI Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi reveals she received 'indecent proposals from men'

Divyanka Tripathi, through her exceptional acting skills has made her name in the Television industry now. The 36-year-old actress has been a part of various successful shows like--Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Crime Patrol Satark, etc. Well, it definitely wasn't an easy journey for her as just like many other struggling actors, she also had to face many challenges in the initial days of her career. Recently, the actress while revealing her journey in the entertainment industry shared that she received indecent proposals from men who would not take 'no' for an answer.

In an interview with ETimes, Divyanka said, "There definitely are some men who just can't take 'No' for an answer. They make indecent proposals and make inappropriate remarks. And would you believe that they still want to be respected? If you retaliate or don't respect them, they make sure that they spoil your name. They take it to their ego. Character assassination karne ki koshish karte hain. I have faced it."

Further, she said, "Few try to get overpowering but I don't let them. While being kind, I can still put across my point and say 'No means No.'"

The actress rose to fame when she played the role of Ishi maa in Ekta Kapoor's show which also featured Karan Patel. Recently, she was seen hosting Crime Patrol Satark which is all set to end in March.

It is being said that she is in talks with Ekta for a web series. For those unversed, she made her foray in the digital world opposite Rajeev Khandelwal in 'Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.'

On the personal front, she is happily married to actor Vivek Dahiya.