Year Ender 2021: In the era of OTT, how long-running TV shows manage to be the flavor of season

Entertainment is the essence of what our routine rooted life appreciates. Although in today's digitally driven ecosystem, our options are bucket-full. There is a diverse range of movies, specials and web series that are available in the public domain very easily. All thanks to OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon and Hotstar to name a few. But amidst all this variety we still have a community that is driven by a strong emotional yet intriguing space for Television soap operas.

The credit goes to this community of viewers that we still have shows running for years and that too successfully. Daily soaps like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bhabhii Ji Ghar Par Hain and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki have been entertaining the viewers over the years without a fail. There's no denying the fact that television has been connecting families who gather around together to watch it. People still find these shows more relatable. The easier accessibility of these shows also somehow add to their popularity.

Although the means of distribution and consumption has remotely shifted and changed the complete paradigm of daily soaps the directive patterns and production behind these shows has not shown any decline. Even the tight-knit actor/actresses community has developed a deeper sense of work output and has re-organized appreciation for the daily soap community.

The popularity of these television shows has somehow pushed the streaming platforms to make space for them too. Several popular dramas are currently available on the OTT platforms just because they are still being loved by the masses. Undoubtedly, it makes sense for this consumer base to now step on to OTT platforms to continually strive and take on daily un-shook entertainment.