Ye Fitoor Tera: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Baghban fame Aman Verma returns to Star Plus

New Delhi:

The popular actor Aman Verma will soon make a comeback on the Star Plus channel with their new romantic series Ye Fitoor Tera. Have worked on both television and movies, Aman has been providing entertainment to his fans for decades through several hit projects like including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the blockbuster movie Baghban, and the extremely popular game show Khullja Sim Sim.

The production house behind Ye Fitoor Tera is Ved Raj's Story Square Productions. This new TV series is sure to become a crowd favorite before its premiere. The main cast members of Ye Fitoor Tera include Ishaan Dhawan and Debchandrima Singha Roy.

About Ye Fitoor Tera

Aman will play an important part in the drama which will revolve around the theme of love and emotion along with complex relationships. In the drama Ye Fitoor Tera, the viewers are promised a gripping plot full of passion and excitement, and thus, it has become one of the most eagerly awaited upcoming dramas of Star Plus.

With Star Plus continuously adding more and more fictional dramas to its repertoire, the comeback of Aman Verma will be seen as a memorable experience for those who have been watching television for long years.

The makers have not yet revealed the release date of the show, but it is expected to premiere on Star Plus soon. Moreover, Aman Verma's comeback on TV through Ye Fitoor Tera would definitely be well-received by his long-time fans who have grown watching him from TV serials, movies, to even reality shows.

About Aman Verma

Aman Verma is known to television viewers in India due to the success he achieved as an actor, anchor, and reality show host. The television star was born on October 11, 1971, and he began his career with the TV serial Pachpan Khambe Laal Deewarein. His popularity grew with reality shows like Shanti, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kehta Hai Dil and Khullja Sim Sim.

He made his debut in Bollywood movies with Sangharsh in 1999. Other notable movies that he starred in include Baghban, Andaaz, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Baabul and Tees Maar Khan. Aman got married to actress Vandana Lalwani in 2016.

Also Read: Did Sanchita Ugale die by suicide due to lack of work? Her grandfather breaks silence