World Television Day: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Pavitra Rishta, iconic shows of Ekta Kapoor

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has been a pioneer of Indian Television with her creative shows airing on leading entertainment channels. As we celebrate World Television Day today, let's have a quick look at the most notable TV shows of Ekta Kapoor, which have crossed the highest TRPs with more than Thousands of episodes, setting a new benchmark in the entertainment industry.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Ekta's most iconic drama, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has completed a milestone of more than 20 years. Though it has been a long time since the show, it is still so fresh in the mind of daily soap viewers, because of its evergreen storytelling that has managed to resonate with the audience for years now. The long-running series has been a life-changing experience for everyone and has garnered immense fame across the nation.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

The popular TV show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii which clocked 21 years in October 2021, successfully ran on TV for almost 8 years with over more than 1000 episodes airing. The show gained popularity because of its high-voltage drama and twisted contents presented by Ekta Kapoor. This has been yet another milestone in Ekta's career as she left no stone unturned in showing pathbreaking content to audiences with the help of this TV serial.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Shweta Tiwari as Prerna, Cezzane Khan as Anurag Basu, among others, entertained the audiences for 7 years since its release. The show recorded one of the highest TRPs at that time, and Ekta's unparalleled storytelling amassed huge popularity for the show. The show also served on a new platter with the freshness of new cast, twists and turns in its second season.

Kkusum

Sony TV serial Kkusum which revolved around it's titular Character, Kkusum, has been a record breaker in Ekta's production lists. The show topped the TRP charts and received immense love for its characters and subtle storylines. The soap opera concluded with its 1001st episode and was counted amongst one of the longest-running Ekta Kapoor's serials. Owing to the praise the original series received, Ekta remade it in Marathi as Tumchya Amchyatali Kusum, which was telecast on Sony Marathi.

Kasamh Se

Airing on Zee TV, Ekta Kapoor's Kasamh Se, has been one of the highly viewed Indian soap operas. The show revolved around a real-life story, with all the great twists and turns in every scene. Being one of the highly rated, the TV serial became most talked about b consummation shows of Ekta Kapoor.

Pavitra Rishta

Starting in 2009, Pavitra Rishta was produced by Ekta Kapoor and aired in Zee TV, has been one of the most popular serials of Ekta Kapoor. The engaging storylines, characters and their performances and mainly the tweaks in the plot have all the time, kept the viewers glued to the show. The serial became so famous that Ekta came up with its new season which also created a good noise amongst the audiences.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Ekta's immensely prominent TV show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain featuring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles was not an ordinary love story. Highlighting a mature on-screen chemistry between the two, Ekta showcased a totally different side of a relationship with this one. The success received by both seasons says a lot about Ekta's involvement in her show.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

It's been years since Ekta's show, 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' ended, and fans still can't get over the camaraderie shared by the characters in the series. It was one of the longest-running TV serials of Ekta Kapoor as it completed 1895 episodes with a fascinating storyline.

Naagin

Naagin is a supernatural TV drama produced by Ekta Kapoor. The first season premiered in the last quarter of 2015, and managed to slither its way up to the top spot. With Naagin, Ekta brings a totally different genre on-screen and showcases her unbeatable talents through amazing story including occult, horror and spirits in it. She carved a niche for herself in the fiction thriller with this, the show crossed the highest TRPs to date and the team is now prepping up for Season 6.

Kumkum Bhagya

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, Kumkum Bhagya is currently the longest-running popular Hindi TV shows of Zee TV. Ekta has portrayed a very captivating character of Shabir Ahaluwalia as Abhi and Sriti Jha as Pragya in the lead roles, the duo has been receiving immense love from all the quarters. Ever since its release, the show has managed to top the TRP charts with more than 2000 episodes today.

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is one more such longest-running serials of Ekta Kapoor, which is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya. The show has grabbed eyeballs for its well-delivered content, perfect characters and engaging storyline. The series has really been hard-hitting and relatable with all the elements of entertainment and flawless narratives.