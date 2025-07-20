Won National Award as child artist, got arrested on charges of prostitution, made comeback on TV: Guess who? This actress won everyone's heart with her excellent acting at the age of 17 and also won the National Award. But, due to an allegation, her career was ruined. But the story didn't end there. Read further to know what happened next.

Several actors and actresses start their journey in the film world with great expectations. However, very few people are able to succeed in this glamorous world. At the same time, some people disappear after being flopped in the industry. Today, we are going to tell you about one such actress who made her name in the industry and also ruled everyone's hearts. However, her career was ruined after an allegation, after which she was rarely seen on the big screen. But, she did not lose courage and made a great comeback on TV, then films and is now working in OTT shows. The actress has made her special identity in Bollywood as well as the South film industry. If you are wondering who we are talking about, then she is none other than Shweta Basu Prasad!

Who is Shweta Basu Prasad?

Shweta Basu Prasad, who appeared in the role of Lekha Agastya in Pankaj Tripathi's 'Criminal Justice 4', started her career as a child artist. At the age of 17, she got tremendous recognition among Telugu audiences. After the success of 2008's 'Kotha Bangaru Lokam', Shweta never looked back. The film joined the blockbuster list of South cinema and it changed Shweta's fortunes. After this, she appeared in many films like 'Casco', 'Ride' and 'Kalwar King', but 'Ride' proved to be a hit. But do you know when it all started? In 2002, Shweta played the lead role in 'Makdee', also featuring Shabana Azmi. For the unversed, Shweta played the role of two twin sisters in the horror-thriller and also received the National Award for this film.

Career eclipse due to a fake allegation?

In 2014, Shweta Basu Prasad's name was involved in a sex scandal in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. After getting arrested in 2014 on charges of prostitution, her career was eclipsed. The actress claimed that her name was dragged in the case, but she visited Hyderabad only to attend an award function. Moreover, she was not getting work even after getting a clean chit. Due to this controversy, the actress stopped getting film offers. But after two years, she made an impactful comeback on TV, which made filmmakers consider her seriously.

The actress made a comeback with Rajat Tokas

Shweta Basu Prasad made a comeback with the TV serial 'Chandra Nandini', where she played the role of Chandragupta Maurya's wife Nandini. The show that was produced by Ektaa Kapoor featured Rajat Tokas in the lead role. After the show ended, she also featured in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' in 2017. Recently, Shweta Basu was seen in the role of Lekha Agastya in 'Criminal Justice 4'.

