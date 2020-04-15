Witness Shweta Tiwari's playful quarantine with son Reyansh amid lockdown

Wednesday, April 15, 2020
     
Television actress Shweta Tiwari shares a picture of herself with her three-year-old son Reyansh having fun during an interactive playful session amid the coronavirus lockdown.

New Delhi Published on: April 15, 2020 7:37 IST
Television actress Shweta Tiwari and her toddler son Reyansh are spending some quality mother-son time amid the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country.​ Shweta shared an adorable photograph of herself along with Reyansh playing with dough. She even said that she had an absolute blast doing this.

 

Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared the picture of herself along with her son and captioned it as, "My #nanhayatriLoveees playing with Dough! ... Reyansh and i drew inspiration from this interactive indoor activity and tried our hand at it too! Taking into consideration how babies tend to chew on toys, colorful edible play dough is a safe alternative. It is not only fun to play with but also helps in developing their sensory skills." 

"As a family, in this time of uncertainty, we decided to come together to create memorable moments and a positive atmosphere for each other, with each other. Try this engaging activity with your little one, capture and share your moments..." she said.

Recently, she shared a photograph of herself giving her 3-year-old son a haircut.

Shweta was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary, with whom she shares her daughter Palak. The actress had divorced Raja, accusing him of domestic violence and had married Abhinav Kohli in 2013. She shares Reyansh with Abhinav.

On the work front, Shweta is currently seen on the show "Mere Dad Ki Dulhan" opposite actor Varun Badola.

-With IANS inputs

