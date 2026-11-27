One of Bigg Boss' most controversial contestants, Priyanka Jagga, is back in the spotlight. Wonder why? During the latest nomination task on Bigg Boss 20, Mahhi Vij and Love Gill got into an argument after the former compared Love's behaviour to that of former contestant Priyanka Jagga.

Priyanka Jagga was mentioned in Bigg Boss 20

The comparison left Love confused, as she did not know who Priyanka was. Mahhi later explained the reference to other contestants and recalled how Priyanka had faced criticism from host Salman Khan during her stint on Bigg Boss 10 in 2016.

Amrapali Dubey also joined the conversation. She recalled Salman warning Priyanka against returning to Colors TV. The host had reportedly said he would stop working with the channel if she was brought back.

During her argument with Love, Mahhi said, “Watch your language when you speak, no girl likes you here and it's because of the way you talk. Remember when Priyanka came? You even look like her. You're worst, from head to toe.”

Love later approached Kanika Mann and Gullu to ask who Priyanka Jagga was. She admitted that she was unfamiliar with the former contestant. Kanika, too, appeared unsure about Mahhi's comparison and questioned why Priyanka's name had been brought into the argument.

Mahhi, meanwhile, discussed the confrontation with members of her group. She said, “Now whatever she told me in 10 weeks, I tortured her with one line. She will also know who Priyanka is, who was removed from the show.”

Has Priyanka Jagga reacted?

Though Priyanka Jagga hasn't directly commented on Mahhi Vij comparing Love Gill with her, she reshared Instagram reels of several influencers talking about her conduct on Bigg Boss 10.

Why was Priyanka Jagga removed from Bigg Boss 10?

Priyanka Jagga's stint on Bigg Boss 10 was short-lived. It remains one of the show's controversial chapters of the reality show. During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan confronted her over personal remarks she had reportedly made about fellow contestants Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi's late mother.

The exchange escalated, and Salman asked Priyanka to leave the house. Taking a stand for other contestants, he also expressed his displeasure with her conduct and reportedly told the channel not to bring her back on Bigg Boss or any other Colors TV show.

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