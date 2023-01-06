Friday, January 06, 2023
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Why Archana Puran Singh doesn't mind Kapil Sharma making fun of her on the comedy show?

Why Archana Puran Singh doesn't mind Kapil Sharma making fun of her on the comedy show?

Archana Puran Singh said that she always liked the mischiefs of Kapil Sharma and never felt bad about them.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: January 06, 2023 17:20 IST
Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARCHANAPURANSINGH Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma

TV personality and actress Archana Puran Singh talked about her bond with the ace comedian Kapil Sharma and why she never felt bad about him pulling her leg or making fun of her. She said: "Many people on social media often ask me if I don't feel bad by the way Kapil jokes about me or why I just listen to him without saying a word. And I have been saying the same thing that the bond we have since 'Comedy Circus' is something very unique."

Archana acted in several movies such as 'Jalwa', 'Agneepath', 'Saudagar', 'Raja Hindustani', and also judged comedy-based reality shows such as 'Comedy Circus', 'India's Laughter Champion', and many more. She is also part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

The 60-year-old actress added that she always liked the mischiefs of Kapil and never felt bad about them. "Kapil has always been mischievous and nowadays, the level of mischief has also gone up in a fun way but I bear all this because I love his mischief and the way he jokes around me. And I recognise the love he has for me behind his mischief and jokes," she added.

Motivational speakers including Gaur Gopal Das, Vivek Bindra, and Khan Sir will be appearing on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as celebrity guests. 'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Related Tv News

Latest News