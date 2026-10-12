Who is Nakul Dhull, Bigg Boss 20 wildcard contestant allegedly evicted after physical fight with Gullu?

Bigg Boss 20 welcomed two wildcard contestants during its Weekend Ka Vaar episodes over the weekend. Popular television actor Manish Goel entered the show on Saturday, followed by social media influencer Nakul Dhull on Sunday. Nakul, who told the contestants that he was a chemistry teacher, entered the house saying he wanted to show his real personality to the audience. However, his stint may have ended sooner than expected.

There is strong buzz around Nakul's reported eviction following an alleged physical altercation with Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu. According to reports circulating on social media, the argument turned physical, prompting Bigg Boss to ask Nakul to leave the house. However, the show's makers have not officially confirmed his eviction yet. Amid this, Bigg Boss loyalists have been curious about what Nakul's profession actually is.

Who is Nakul Dhull?

Nakul Dhull is a 27-year-old social media influencer from Haryana who is popularly known as Mitthu Don. The content creator has around 1.4 million followers on Instagram despite just one single post on the social media platform.

He is also known for his videos featuring sarcastic humour, memes and commentary on various topics. While his content has helped him build an online following, some of his remarks have also attracted criticism. His comments on women's security, in particular, have faced backlash from social media users, with several questioning the impact of his statements.

Nakul Dhull evicted from Bigg Boss 20 a day after entry?

According to BB Tak on X, formerly Twitter, a fight reportedly broke out between Nakul Dhull and Gullu inside the Bigg Boss 20 house last night. The argument allegedly escalated into physical violence, with the two contestants reportedly pushing and shoving each other.

The confrontation is said to have started after Qazi mocked Scout OP. Nakul stepped in and confronted Qazi alongside Scout. Gullu then reportedly tried to intervene and calm things down. However, the situation took a turn when Nakul allegedly challenged him, asking, “Kya chhodna, chhodna?”

The exchange soon escalated, with Nakul and Gullu reportedly getting into a physical altercation. Other housemates intervened and separated the two.

Following the incident, Bigg Boss reportedly ordered Nakul to leave the house. If confirmed, the eviction would come just a day after his entry as the second wildcard contestant of the season.

For now, the development remains unconfirmed, as the makers have not issued an official statement on Nakul Dhull's reported exit.

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