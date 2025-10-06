Who is Malti Chahar? ‘Mystery girl’ who calls MS Dhoni ‘sweetheart’ enters Bigg Boss 19 as wildcard contestant Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar has entered Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss Season 19. Read further to know everything about her.

New Delhi:

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 19 is currently making headline. Unlike the last season, this year the contestant panel has features a variety of people who are captivating the audience with their unique personalities. The show is already full of masala content, but now, the sister of an Indian cricketer has entered the show to add even more spice to the drama.

Yes, it is Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar, who entered the show and on the first day itself, the Bigg Boss 19 contestant was seen engaging in a verbal spat.

Who is Malti Chahar?

Salman Khan invited cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar on stage, and introduced her as the second wild card contestant. For the unversed, Malti is not only an actress, but also a model, content creator, and film producer. Malti was born on November 15, 1990, in Agra. She grew up in a sports-loving family. She first gained recognition when she participated in beauty pageants. Malti was a finalist in Femina Miss India 2014 and won the title of Miss Photogenic.

She later pursued acting and made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Anil Sharma's film Genius. In 2022, she also appeared in Arvind Pandey's romantic drama Ishq Pashmina. In addition to acting, Malti is also interested in filmmaking. She has produced and directed several short films. She has over 1 million followers on Instagram.

Malti Chahar gave cold vibe to this contestant

Malti Chahar dropped a bombshell in the Bigg Boss house. Her arrival left Tanya Mittal feeling a little insecure. In the last episode she even admitted to receiving cold vibes from Malti. Along with Tanya, Malti also warned Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha to not touch her belongings.

Who was eliminated this week?

It's worth noting that last Weekend Ka Vaar featured Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand and Ashnoor Kaur getting reality checks. After the high voltage drama, Salman Khan announced that Neelam Giri and Zeishan Qadri received the least number of votes. However, after scaring both the contestants, the host announced that it was a no eviction week.

