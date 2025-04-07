Who is Indian Idol 15 winner Manasi Ghosh? Here's everything you need to know about her 'Indian Idol 15' has got its winner. Manasi Ghosh won the trophy this season of the singing reality show, leaving behind all the contestants.

The journey of 'Indian Idol 15' is over and the show has also got its winner. The finale of the show took place on April 6, 2025, in which Manasi Ghosh's name was announced as the winner. Manasi Ghosh got the trophy of this season as well as 25 lakhs and a car as a prize. During this, the judges of the show Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, rapper Badshah, host Aditya Narayan as well as stars like Mika Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon were also present. Along with Manasi Ghosh, Priyanshu Dutta, Anirudh Suswaram, Sneha Shankar, Subhajit Chakraborty, and Chaitanya Devdhe were also in the finale race, leaving them behind, Manasi won the trophy this season.

Who is Manasi Ghosh?

Manasi Ghosh, who became the winner of the popular singing reality show 'Indian Idol 15', hails from Kolkata. Manasi has been fond of singing since a young age. She has been dreaming of becoming a professional singer since childhood. Manasi is 24 years old and has completed her schooling at Christ Church Girls School. After this, she did her graduation in English. Manasi, who cast the magic of her voice from Indian Idol 15, has also been a part of a reality show before this.

Before Indian Idol 15, she was seen in this reality show

Manasi Ghosh has also participated in 'Superstar Singer Season 3' before Indian Idol 15. Manasi was the first runner-up of this show. Now Manasi is making headlines by winning the trophy of Indian Idol 15. Famous for her energetic and soulful performance, Manasi was very young when she took the financial responsibilities of the house on her shoulders and also promised her parents to get a house.

Manasi Ghosh's hobbies

Manasi Ghosh, who is adept at singing, is an expert in another art. Manasi has been fond of dancing since childhood and has also taken dance classes. But then gradually Manasi decided to focus only on singing and now with her hard work and dedication, she has won the title of winner of 'Indian Idol 15'. Manasi has also recorded her first Bollywood song. She has sung a song with singer Shaan for Lalit Pandit's upcoming film 'Mannu Kya Karoge'.

Competition in the final

In the final, there was fierce competition for the trophy between the three best finalists Manasi Ghosh, Shubhojit Chakraborty and Sneha Shankar. All three won everyone's hearts with their voices, but the winner was Manasi Ghosh. As soon as she won this season, Manasi got emotional and called her family on stage. During this, the judges praised Manasi and also blessed her.

